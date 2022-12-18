Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina Ecstatic After World Cup Win Over France

Fans celebrated Argentina's first World Cup victory since 1986

By Logan Reardon

TOMAS CUESTA/AFP via Getty Images

Take it in, Argentina.

For the first time since 1986, the South American nation has won the World Cup. It's the third World Cup in Argentina's history, but the first for star Lionel Messi.

As expected, fans back home were thrilled to see La Albiceleste lift the trophy in Qatar.

The noise in Buenos Aires was deafening after Messi scored the first goal of the game.

As the game progressed and France forced extra time, there was obviously tension across the world. But when Argentina finally claimed the victory in the penalty shootout, fans were relieved and giddy.

Argentina is going to be celebrating this win for a long time.

