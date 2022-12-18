Buenos Aires, Argentina Ecstatic After World Cup Win Over France

Take it in, Argentina.

For the first time since 1986, the South American nation has won the World Cup. It's the third World Cup in Argentina's history, but the first for star Lionel Messi.

As expected, fans back home were thrilled to see La Albiceleste lift the trophy in Qatar.

The noise in Buenos Aires was deafening after Messi scored the first goal of the game.

ARGENTINA 1 - 0 FRANCIA, LO GRITA BUENOS AIRES 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/GA2WyiGF4O — Héctor (@hectorcitox) December 18, 2022

As the game progressed and France forced extra time, there was obviously tension across the world. But when Argentina finally claimed the victory in the penalty shootout, fans were relieved and giddy.

SCENES IN BUENOS AIRES 🇦🇷🎉 pic.twitter.com/qAJ5mCSBr0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

BUENOS AIRES IS GOING ABSOLUTELY CRAZY



ARGENTINA ARE THE CHAMPIONSpic.twitter.com/RBkHAoILcW — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 18, 2022

Argentina is going to be celebrating this win for a long time.