Brazil Defeats South Korea, Advances to 8th Straight World Cup Quarterfinal

That was easy.

Brazil rolled to a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, setting up a date with Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinal.

It's the eighth straight World Cup where Brazil has advanced to the quarterfinals, with its last round of 16 loss coming in 1990 against Argentina.

Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá all scored for Brazil, with each goal coming in the first half. Paik Seung-ho netted South Korea's goal in the second half to spoil the shutout.

Brazil used a dominant start to coast to victory. It all started in the seventh minute when the 22-year-old Vini Jr. scored from the left side of the box off the assist from Raphinha.

Neymar, in his return to action after injuring his ankle in the opener 11 days ago, got in on the scoring just a few minutes later. Richarlison was fouled in the box, and the Brazilians turned to their second all-time leading scorer to bury the penalty kick.

With his score in the 13th minute, Neymar now has 76 career goals for Brazil -- one behind Pelé for Brazil's all-time record.

In the 29th minute, Brazil started to get fancy with their scoring. Richarlison buried a left-footed shot after a pretty passing display.

To close out their first half scoring, Brazil turned to the 25-year-old Paquetá.

Paquetá came streaking into the play in the 36th minute, collecting a lob pass from Vini Jr. and rocketed a shot into the net.

Brazil made several subs in the second half in an effort to preserve energy moving forward. Éder Militão, Danilo, Vini Jr., Alisson and Neymar all exited in the final 45 minutes. Brazil has now used all 26 players at the World Cup.

South Korea got on the board in the 76th minute to end Brazil's clean sheet. Seung-ho scored for the Red Devils on a left-footed shot from outside the box, coming after a free kick was deflected out to him.

Brazil held on for the final 20 minutes to seal a 4-1 victory.

Next up, they'll face 2018 runner-up Croatia in the quarterfinal on Friday at 10 a.m. ET in Qatar.