France

Adrien Rabiot, Olivier Giroud Give France First-half Lead Against Australia

The defending World Cup champs are back on top

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

France is back on top. 

After conceding a goal in just the ninth minute, Adrien Rabiot equalized for France against Australia in the 27th minute in their Group D opener in the 2022 World Cup. 

Off a cleared corner kick, left back Theo Hernandez, who came on as a substitute in the 13th minute after his brother, Lucas, suffered a leg injury, delivered a cross back into the penalty box that Rabiot connected with. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Juventus left-footed center midfielder had scored just one goal in his first 27 caps for the French side. He now has two in his last three international appearances. 

Rabiot’s high press on the left flank saw Australia lose the ball in a dangerous area just five minutes later, and Rabiot got to it first before laying it off to Olivier Giroud for the easy tap-in to make it 2-1. 

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT 22 mins ago

American Fans Give Up Thanksgiving to Travel to World Cup

France 27 mins ago

Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud Make it 4-1 for France vs. Australia

Giroud now has 50 goals for Les Bleus, and he’s two away from surpassing Thierry Henry as the country’s all-time leading scorer. 

This article tagged under:

FrancesoccerAustralia
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us