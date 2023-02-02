World Baseball Classic Tickets: Here's How Much They Cost and Where Fans Can Buy Online

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is right around the corner and four cities are getting ready to host the excitement.

Taichung, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami will be the home of the 2023 WBC, which runs from March 8 through March 21.

The action returns this year as the previous edition of the event in 2021 was canceled due to COVID-19. The player field is also expanding from 16 to 20 teams (16 teams from the 2017 tournament and four that qualify)

Ahead of the tournament, here is everything you need to know about purchasing tickets:

How much are tickets to the World Baseball Classic?

Tickets to the World Baseball Classic are priced differently depending on the day, the popularity of the teams and round of the event. Tickets for each WBC host site can be purchased through MLB.com, with prices starting around $15.

While most of the games featured on TicketSmarter can be purchased for $50, rounds later in the event cost upwards of that amount.

How much is the cheapest World Baseball Classic ticket?

The cheapest World Baseball Classic ticket is for the Pool C: Colombia vs. Great Britain in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 13. A ticket for that game can be purchased for $4.

The second cheapest ticket of the event is the Pool C: Great Britain vs. Canada in Phoenix on March 12. A ticket can cost as low as $6 to attend that game.

Where is the World Baseball Classic taking place in the US?

In the U.S., the World Baseball Classic is taking place at Chase Field in Phoenix and IoanDepot park in Miami.

Beginning in the quarterfinal rounds, all the games take place in Miami.