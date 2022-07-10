Wood Wows! Gore Struggles. Giants Beat Padres 12-0

MacKenzie Gore is having a super rookie season with the San Diego Padres. In his first full Major League Baseball season Gore has earned his spot in the Padres starting rotation and given the team hope he can be a front line starting pitcher for years to come.

However, Sunday was not a good day for Gore.

The 23 year-old left handed took the loss in a 12-0 defeat against the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants started the scoring in the 2nd inning, when Thairo Estrada turned around a Gore pitch and drove the ball 386 feet to center field for a 2-run home run and a 2-0 lead.

The next inning it was more of the same. As Wilmer Flores turned a Gore offering into a 387 foot 2-run home run to left center and a 4-0 Giants lead.

In the 4th inning, the Giants continued to center up Gore pitches. The Giants added 3 more run scoring hits and chased Gore with one out in the 4th inning. For the game, Gore threw 83 pitches, lasted 3 and a third innings and gave up 8 earned runs.

On the other side of the mound, Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood was marvelous. Wood didn't allow a hit until the 6th inning when C.J. Abrams broke up the no-hit bid with a lead-off line drive single to left.

Wood's final line for the game was 7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 8 strike outs on 83 pitches.

For the game the Giants scored 12 runs on 17 hits and seemingly had something going on just about every inning. San Francisco scored 2 runs in 2nd, 3rd and 7th innings, 4 runs in the 3rd and 1 run in the 8th and 9th.

Next up, the Padres hit the road for a 4-game series in Colorado, before returning home for a 3-game series against Arizona. After the Diamondbacks series is the MLB All-Star break and the MLB All-Star Game. The Padres will be represented in the Mid-Summer Classic by Manny Machado and Joe Musgrove.