Women's World Cup

Morocco makes Women's World Cup history with 1-0 win over Colombia to reach Round of 16

Morocco became the first Arab or North African nation to reach the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup

By Julia Elbaba

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo.

The Atlas Lionesses brought a lot of history back home to Morocco at the Women's World Cup on Thursday.

The Morocco women's national team defeated Colombia 1-0 to secure a spot in the Round of 16, becoming the only one of eight tournament newcomers to reach the feat. Additionally, the squad is the first Arab or North African nation to reach the knockout stage at the Women's World Cup.

Morocco's winning goal was earned during stoppage time of the first half when midfielder Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi earned herself kudos in the win as she stopped a potential Colombian goal by Mayra Ramirez in the 63rd minute with the flick of her foot. She also saved another shot just 10 minutes later to keep the Atlas Lionesses afloat.

Women's World Cup 2023

Complete coverage of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand 13 hours ago

Why the Māori haka is performed before every Women's World Cup match

Women's World Cup 14 hours ago

These are the best players left in the 2023 Women's World Cup knockout rounds

The win gave Morocco a second-place finish in Group H with six points, one spot behind Colombia, which finished first with six points. Las Chicas Superpoderosas qualified in the top spot since they had a higher goal differential in group play.

Germany and South Korea finished in the last two spots of the group, respectively, which comes as a major achievement for Morocco as the team fell to the No. 2 ranked Germany 6-0 in its debut game.

Morocco is set to face France in a historic appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 a.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

Women's World CupsoccerMorocco
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us