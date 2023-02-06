Women From NAS Lemoore To Lead Super Bowl 57 Flyover

Two women from Naval Air Station Lemoore will get to be part of an all-women team performing the flyover at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Lt. Katie Martinez, who has been a naval flight officer for nine years and Lt. Arielle Ash, who got her pilot wings in 2019 will be highlighted on Sunday as they hype up State Farm Stadium ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles clash.

"They said we need a group of aviators to fly in the Super Bowl and they asked us all to do it and we're very excited to do it," Ash said.

While Ash wasn't always sure if flying was in her future, Martinez was exposed to it from a young age as her dad was a naval flight officer.

"It's an amazing opportunity to be selected to fly over the Super Bowl," she said. "I took one flight in the back seat and decided if I was gonna fly for the Navy I was gonna fly in an FA-18.

Super Bowl LVII will commemorate 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

The two are part of the Flying Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-122 and make it their mission each day to be safe aviators with efficiency and quality performance.

Ash and Martinez will partake in the diamond shape flyover on Sunday and say the mission is like all others they're trained to do.

After the performance, the girls will get to kick back and enjoy an action-packed Super Bowl in person.