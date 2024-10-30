2024 WNBA free agency guide: Top available players and team priorities

A WNBA champion has been crowned, and now teams will turn their attention to an offseason in which the landscape of the league could completely shift.

First on the offseason calendar is the WNBA draft lottery on Nov. 17, where the Los Angeles Sparks have the best chance at landing the No. 1 pick.

From there, an expansion draft will be held on Dec. 6 with the Golden State Valkyries set to become the league's 13th franchise. Each team is allowed to protect a maximum of six players, and the looming expansion draft could sway teams' free agency decisions.

Looming over all of this is the labor agreement between the WNBA and the WNBA players' union. The players announced shortly after the New York Liberty's WNBA Finals victory that they would opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement. The two sides now have a year to negotiate a new agreement before the current one expires on Nov. 1, 2025.

Where does each team stand heading into the offseason? Here's a look at free agents across the WNBA.

New York Liberty

Free agents

Breanna Stewart (unrestricted)

Courtney Vandersloot (unrestricted)

Kennedy Burke (unrestricted)

Ivan Dojkic (reserved)

Jaylyn Sherrod (reserved)

The newly crowned WNBA champions don't have to worry about their best player going anywhere right now. Breanna Stewart said she will sign a one-year deal to stay in New York.

Other franchise cornerstones in Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu are locked up for 2025, as well, so the Liberty will be focused on more fringe moves as they prepare for a title defense.

The New York Liberty secured their first WNBA title in franchise history, defeating the Minnesota Lynx in overtime of Game 5.

Minnesota Lynx

Free agents

Natisha Hiedeman (unrestricted)

Myisha Hines-Allen (unrestricted)

Cecilia Zandalasini (reserved)

Olivia Epoupa (reserved)

Jessica Shepard (suspended-contract expired)

Napheesa Collier, like most of the Lynx's other starters, is under contract through the end of the 2025 season. For now, the WNBA Finals runners-up can concentrate on putting a devastating Game 5 in the rearview and running it back.

Connecticut Sun

Free agents

Alyssa Thomas (unrestricted)

DeWanna Bonner (unrestricted)

Brionna Jones (unrestricted)

Tiffany Mitchell (unrestricted)

Astou Ndour-Fall (unrestricted)

DiJonai Carrington (restricted)

Veronica Burton (reserved)

Caitlin Bickle (reserved)

It's already been an offseason of drastic change for the Sun, as the team split with head coach Stephanie White.

Then there's personnel, as four starters are hitting free agency. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, who are engaged, have said their relationship is independent of their playing careers. The team will need to decide if it's worth putting its chips back for another run at an elusive championship, or if it's time to reset.

Las Vegas Aces

Free agents

Kelsey Plum (unrestricted)

Alysha Clark (unrestricted)

Tiffany Hayes (unrestricted)

Sydney Colson (unrestricted)

Queen Egbo (reserved)

Kelsey Plum will be perhaps the most coveted free agent this offseason. The sharpshooter was instrumental in the Aces' 2022 and 2023 championship runs, and getting her to stay in Sin City will be the organization's top priority.

Seattle Storm

Free agents

Nneka Ogwumike (unrestricted)

Gabby Williams (unrestricted)

Mercedes Russell (unrestricted)

Sami Whitcomb (unrestricted)

Joyner Holmes (unrestricted)

Victoria Vivians (unrestricted)

Seattle skyrocketed up the standings from 2023 to 2024, improving by 14 wins after adding two veteran stars in Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

If the team can't entice Ogwumike to stay in the Emerald City, then the Storm will head right back toward the middle of the standings.

Indiana Fever

Free agents

Kelsey Mitchell (unrestricted)

Erica Wheeler (unrestricted)

Temi Fagbenle

The Fever have their franchise cornerstones in No. 1 picks Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, with both under team control through at least 2026. This offseason is about surrounding those two players with the right pieces, especially if Kelsey Mitchell departs after another stellar season.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year after her record-setting season.

Phoenix Mercury

Free agents

Diana Taurasi (unrestricted)

Brittney Griner (unrestricted)

Monique Billings (unrestricted)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (reserved)

Natasha Mack (reserved)

Charisma Osborne (reserved)

Celeste Taylor (reserved)

Amy Atwell (reserved)

WNBA icon Diana Taurasi could potentially call it a career, and Brittney Griner could go elsewhere in free agency. If one or both of those players depart, it will be time for the Mercury to embrace a full reset.

Atlanta Dream

Free agents

Tina Charles (unrestricted)

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (unrestricted)

Aerial Powers (unrestricted)

Lorela Cubaj (reserved)

Maya Caldwell (reserved)

The Dream will have similar plans to the Fever, but they may not draw the same kind of talent. The team's push to the 2024 playoffs is something to build off, and 2022 No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard will look to return to All-Star form after an injury-riddled campaign.

Washington Mystics

Free agents

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (unrestricted)

Emily Engstler (reserved)

Sug Sutton (reserved)

Julie Vanloo (reserved)

Elena Delle Donne's status looms larger than any free agency decision for the Mystics. The two-time WNBA MVP sat out the 2024 season, and it's unclear when or if she will return to the floor in the nation's capital.

Chicago Sky

Free agents

Isabelle Harrison (unrestricted)

Brianna Turner (unrestricted)

Diamond DeShields (unrestricted)

Chennedy Carter (restricted)

Michaela Onyenwere (restricted)

Dana Evans (restricted)

The Sky have their frontcourt of the future after drafting Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso early in the 2024 draft. Just about everything else on the roster, particularly 3-point shooting and ball handling, is a work in progress.

From historic individual performances to skyrocketing attendance and viewership, here are the eye-popping numbers you need to know from the 2024 WNBA regular season.

Dallas Wings

Free agents

Satou Sabally (unrestricted)

Natasha Howard (unrestricted)

Jaelyn Brown (reserved)

Sevgi Uzun (reserved)

Keeping Satou Sabally next to Arike Ogunbowale has to be the Wings' top priority. Those two can pack some serious scoring punch, and the team has plenty of work to do to address its league-worst defense.

Los Angeles Sparks

Free agents

Kia Nurse (unrestricted)

Aari McDonald (restricted)

Li Yueru (reserved)

Like the Sky, the Sparks doubled down on frontcourt talent in the 2024 draft by selecting Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. The team will look to add some ballhandling and shooting, and the lottery could come into play in that regard as it keeps its fingers crossed for the No. 1 pick.