WNBA

When does the WNBA season start? What to know for 2025

Here's when Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith and more will first take the WNBA court.

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2025 WNBA regular season is next up.

With new players drafted, all eyes will turn to when the next crop of women's basketball stars will take the court for the first time.

Ex-UConn star Paige Bueckers went first overall to the Dallas Wings as expected, while the top five was rounded out by Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm), Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics) and Justé Jocytė (Golden State Valkyries).

Elsewhere, Aneesah Morrow joined the Connecticut Sun at No. 7 overall while Hailey Van Lith went to the Chicago Sky, who traded back up, at No. 11.

So, when does the 2025 WNBA regular season start? Here's what to know:

When do 2025 WNBA training camps start?

Training camps for the 2025 season will begin on Sunday, April 27, ahead of preseason action.

When does the 2025 WNBA preseason start?

Preseason play will begin on Friday, May 2. The Wings will duel with the Las Vegas Aces while the Sky will take on the Brazil women's national team to kick things off.

When does the 2025 WNBA regular season begin?

Official WNBA action will tip off on Friday, May 16. The first day of games will include the following three matchups:

  • Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics
  • Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
  • Los Angeles Sparks at Golden State Valkyries

Who won the 2024 WNBA Finals?

The New York Liberty will enter 2025 as the defending champions after beating the Minnesota Lynx for the title last year. It marked the franchise's first ever championship after previously going 0-5 in the series.

The Dallas Wings officially made Paige Bueckers the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Here’s a look at the top 10 picks after the UConn star.

