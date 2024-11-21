The inaugural season of Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 women's basketball league, reportedly will not feature one of the sport's most prominent stars.

Indiana Fever and WNBA star Caitlin Clark will not take part in the first season, ESPN reported Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

BREAKING: Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will not play in the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled in its upcoming inaugural season, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN on Wednesday. https://t.co/MWg0ZmasxC — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 20, 2024

An exact reason for Clark not joining the league was not mentioned.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It was previously reported on Oct. 23 by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports that Unrivaled was preparing a "Lionel Messi-like" offer for Clark's participation.

Another report on Oct. 31 from The Sports Business Journal's Tom Friend stated, citing sources, that the league's offer to Clark included a $1 million salary along with "significant" equity.

Fellow Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull are involved, along with Clark's Iowa teammate Kate Martin, who is now with the Las Vegas Aces.

Clark won the WNBA Rookie of the Year after being the catalyst to Indiana's resurgence in the league, helping clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

She posted averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and a league-best 8.4 assists. Clark has recently gotten involved in LPGA events during the WNBA offseason.

Unrivaled games will begin on Jan. 17 in Miami. The league was founded by the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, and it includes several other WNBA stars like the Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale, the Aces' Kelsey Plum and the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese.

The 2024 All-WNBA teams were announced Wednesday, with the first team headlined by Aces’ A’ja Wilson, Lynx's Napheesa Collier and Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.