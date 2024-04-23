WNBA star Kelsey Plum and NFL tight end Darren Waller are calling it quits.

After a year of marriage, the two filed for divorce, the Las Vegas Aces champion confirmed with a heartbreaking X post.

"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go,” she wrote.

"God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends,” Plum continued.

"One day I'll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP.”

Waller, a current New York Giants tight end, began dating Plum when he was on the Las Vegas Raiders. The two tied the knot on March 4, 2023.

As a collegiate athlete for Washington, Plum held the record for most points scored in NCAA women's basketball before Caitlin Clark broke it in February.

Plum is a two-time WNBA champion and is on the Team USA women’s basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. USA women’s basketball is in pursuit of its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal when the event begins on July 28.

Kelsey Plum shares her thoughts on Caitlin Clark, who is about to break Plum's NCAA women's basketball scoring record.