Aaron Rodgers

Winnipeg Jets Post Hilarious Photoshop After Aaron Rodgers' Announcement

Rodgers wants to play for the Jets -- in New York

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Winnipeg Jets post hilarious Aaron Rodgers photoshop originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers plans to change teams for the first time in his professional career. He does not, however, plan to change sports.

The 39-year-old quarterback announced on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he intends to play for the Jets next season. While it’s clear he meant the New York NFL franchise, the Winnipeg NHL franchise decided to have some fun with the news.

Soon after the announcement, the NHL Jets’ social media team posted a photoshop of Rodgers in a white Winnipeg sweater with the caption, “Confirming Aaron Rodgers’ report.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The NFL Jets had some fun of their own on social media, too, when they were name dropped on Wednesday:

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

basketball Mar 13

PLNU's Basketball Season Ends in NCAA West Regional Final Despite Anderson's Heroics

San Diego State basketball Mar 12

March Madness: San Diego State Aztecs Into Big Dance As 5th Seed in South Region

Winnipeg is actually a shorter drive to Green Bay than New York is. Still, until Rodgers makes a retirement announcement, expect him to stick to pads instead of skates.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLNHL
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us