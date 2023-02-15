Winning Ugly, San Diego State Has One Of Its Worst Offensive Games In Years, But Still Wins In Fresno

It wasn't basketball at its most beautiful, some might even say it was an ugly game, but it worked out for a win for San Diego State.

San Diego State defeated Fresno State 45-43 improving to 12-2 in the Mountain West Conference and remaining alone in first place.

The Aztecs made just 16 of 49 field goal attempts (32.7%), while the Bulldogs were worse, shooting 17-55 (30.9%) from 2-point range and an abysmal 2-25 (8%) from 3-point range.

The 45 points ended SDSU's stretch of 43 straight games of scoring at least 50 points. The last time SDSU scored less than 50 points was January 22, 2022.

It wasn't pretty, but it was a key victory. As mentioned, the win keeps SDSU atop the conference with 4 games to play and improves their overall record to 21-5 as the Aztecs push for a better seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Matt Bradley was the only Aztec in double figures and he scored 10 points.

Next up for the Aztecs, a home game on Tuesday, February 21st against Colorado State.