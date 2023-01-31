Who Is the Favorite to Win Super Bowl LVIII Next Season?

Chiefs, Bills lead way-too-early Super Bowl LVIII odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There are still 12 days until Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, but some teams are already thinking about LVIII in Las Vegas.

The Super Bowl is heading to Sin City for the first time on Feb. 11, 2024. We don’t know who will enter next season as the reigning champions, but oddsmakers are already predicting that this season’s final two teams will be in the mix for another title.

Here is a way, way, WAY too early look at Super Bowl LVIII odds.

Who is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The Chiefs may be slight underdogs against the Eagles, but they are already the favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium in 2024. Patrick Mahomes and Co. lead the pack with +500 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to our partner, PointsBet.

The rest of the top six includes teams that made it to the divisional round this postseason. The Buffalo Bills are next on the list at +550, while the San Francisco 49ers have the best number of any NFC team at +700. Those teams are followed by the Eagles (+900), Cincinnati Bengals (+900) and Dallas Cowboys (+900).

Two other teams that reached this year’s divisional round missed out on the top 10 for Super Bowl LVIII odds. The Jacksonville Jaguars are tied for 11th with the Detroit Lions at +3500. The New York Giants are tied for 15th with the Minnesota Vikings, who lost to the Giants in the wild card round, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with +4500 odds.

The highest odds among teams that didn’t make it past the first weekend of the postseason belong to the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert and Co. have +2200 odds to win it all next February after collapsing against the Jaguars in the wild card round.

As for teams that didn’t reach the playoffs at all in 2022, the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets lead with +3000. Those odds could swing dramatically if the two sides make a trade involving the Packers’ four-time MVP quarterback.

Which team has the worst Super Bowl LVIII odds?

The Houston Texans stand alone with the worst Super Bowl odds for next season at +10000.

The team finished 3-13-1 in 2022 and wound up firing head coach Lovie Smith after Week 18. A loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season finale would have landed the Texans the No. 1 draft pick in 2023, but Smith’s squad rallied and pulled off a stunning upset against its division rivals.

The Texans will have a new head coach and presumably a rookie quarterback taken with the No. 2 pick in April’s draft, but it could be a while before they exit the NFL’s basement.

Following the Texans, the Colts, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals share the next-worst Super Bowl LVIII odds at +8000. The Atlanta Falcons round out the bottom five at +7500.

Full Super Bowl LVIII odds

Here is where every team stands in Super Bowl LVIII odds:

Kansas City Chiefs: +500

Buffalo Bills: +550

San Francisco 49ers: +700

Philadelphia Eagles: +900

Cincinnati Bengals: +900

Dallas Cowboys: +1500

Los Angeles Chargers: +2200

Baltimore Ravens: +2800

Green Bay Packers: +3000

New York Jets: +3000

Detroit Lions: +3500

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3500

Los Angeles Rams : +4000

Miami Dolphins : +4000

Minnesota Vikings: +4500

New York Giants: +4500

Pittsburgh Steelers: +4500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +4500

Cleveland Browns: +5000

Denver Broncos: +5000

New England Patriots : +5500

New Orleans Saints: +6000

Las Vegas Raiders: +6600

Carolina Panthers: +7000

Seattle Seahawks: +7000

Tennessee Titans: +7000

Washington Commanders: +7000

Atlanta Falcons: +7500

Arizona Cardinals: +8000

Chicago Bears: +8000

Indianapolis Colts: +8000

Houston Texans: +10000

