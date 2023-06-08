Who is running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes? Horses, post positions, more

The third and final jewel of the 2023 Triple Crown series concludes Saturday with the 155th Belmont Stakes.

Held in Belmont, N.Y., horses will run 1 1/2 miles -- or 12 furlongs -- to compete for the right to win the race. It is the longest of the three Triple Crown races, which includes the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

But the lead story heading into Saturday's race doesn't necessarily involve the horses set to compete. Rather, the air quality in New York due to wildfires in Canada has seen conditions get murky.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned the race could be called off if the air quality index exceeds 200 on its scale. In the scenario the index hovers between 150 to 200, horses would need to pass an additional pre-race vet examination to be allowed to run.

But with the race currently set to take place, here's everything to know about the horses contending:

How many horses running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

There are currently nine horses contending in the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Who is running in the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

Here are the nine horses running, along with their respective post positions and odds:

Tapit Shoes (20/1) Tapit Trice (3/1) Arcangelo (8/1) National Treasure (5/1) Il Miracolo (30/1) Forte (5/2) Hit Show (10/1) Angel of Empire (7/2) Red Route One (15/1)

Who is the favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

Forte (5/2) currently is the betting favorite to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, while Angel of Empire (7/2) is close. Il Miracolo (30/1) currently is the biggest longshot.

How many Belmont horses ran in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The field at Belmont contains familiar names to May's Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire were the only two to run at Churchill Downs, with Forte being a late scratch.

National Treasure and Red Route One contended at the Preakness in mid-May, a race in which the former horse came out on top.

Will Mage race in the Belmont Stakes?

Mage, the winner of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, will not compete in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Mage finished third in the Preakness, which ended a potential Triple Crown bid.

Which post position has the most wins in the Belmont Stakes?

Post position No. 1 -- out of 13 total -- has yielded the most wins in the Belmont Stakes with 24. The second-most is a two-way tie between Nos. 3 and 5, with 15 each.

If National Treasure wants consecutive wins in the series, post position No. 4 has produced 10 wins.