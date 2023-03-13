Who Is Favored to Win March Madness? Full 2023 NCAA Tournament Odds

Who is favored to win March Madness? Full tournament odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The chances of filling out a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket is an impossible task, but there are other ways for college basketball fans to beat the odds in March.
Between 67 games and tournament futures, March Madness is a marquee event for betting. The seeding makes it easy to find the favorites, but the tourney is famously home to Cinderella teams with a history of shaking things up.
Before the opening tipoff on Tuesday, here is a look at the favorites for the NCAA Tournament and each region.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Who is favored to win March Madness 2023?
It comes as no surprise that the four No. 1 seeds have the best odds to win it all, but the top spot does not belong to the overall No. 1.
Houston leads the pack with +550 odds, according to our partner, PointsBet. The Cougars are 31-3 on the season and saw a 13-game winning streak come to an end in the AAC Tournament championship game on Sunday. Kelvin Sampson’s squad was slotted as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.
SportsWrap
The top sports headlines of the day
Next on board is Alabama, the overall top seed and No. 1 in the South Region, with +650 odds. Kansas, No. 1 in the West, has the third-best title odds at +800 and Purdue, the No. 1 in the East, is fourth at +1000.
Which team has the lowest odds to win March Madness 2023?
If you’re looking for a true Cinderella, go straight to the No. 16 seeds.
Four of the six No. 16 seeds have +100000 odds to win the national title: Howard, Southern Missouri State, Texas A&M-CC and Texas Southern. Those schools are also joined by No. 15 UNC Asheville for the lowest odds to win it all.
Northern Kentucky is the only No. 16 seed with better than +100000 odds. The Horizon League champions have +50000 odds and open their tournament journey against Houston on Thursday night.
Fairleigh Dickinson and Princeton are not on the board for PointsBet. Fairleigh Dickinson will play Texas Southern in a First Four matchup between No. 16 seeds on Wednesday, while Princeton will tip-off as a No. 15 seed against No. 2 Arizona on Thursday.
Full March Madness 2023 odds
From Houston on down, here are the full national title odds for 2023:
- Houston: +550
- Alabama: +650
- Kansas: +800
- Purdue: +1000
- UCLA: +1200
- Texas: +1400
- UConn: +1600
- Arizona: +1600
- Gonzaga: +1600
- Baylor: +2000
- Marquette: +2000
- Duke: +2200
- Tennessee: +2500
- Indiana: +3300
- TCU: +3500
- Creighton: +3500
- Miami: +4000
- Virginia: +4000
- Kansas State: +4000
- Kentucky: +4000
- Saint Mary’s: +4000
- Xavier: +5000
- Texas A&M: +5000
- Iowa State: +6000
- Arkansas: +6000
- Michigan State: +6600
- Memphis: +7000
- Maryland: +8000
- San Diego State: +8000
- West Virginia: +10000
- Illinois: +10000
- Iowa: +10000
- Auburn: +10000
- NC State: +15000
- Providence: +15000
- Penn State: +15000
- Northwestern: +15000
- Florida Atlantic: +15000
- USC: +15000
- Missouri: +15000
- VCU: +15000
- Boise State: +20000
- Utah State: +20000
- Pitt: +25000
- College of Charleston: +25000
- Kent State: +25000
- Drake: +25000
- Arizona State: +25000
- Mississippi State: +25000
- Oral Roberts: +25000
- Iona: +30000
- Kennesaw State: +50000
- Vermont: +50000
- Montana State: +50000
- UC Santa Barbara: +50000
- Northern Kentucky: +50000
- Nevada: +50000
- Colgate: +50000
- Furman: +50000
- Louisiana: +50000
- Grand Canyon: +50000
- UNC Asheville: +100000
- Howard: +100000
- Southern Missouri State: +100000
- Texas A&M-CC: +100000
- Texas Southern: +100000
Midwest Region odds
Houston has the best odds of any team to win its respective region at +145 in the Midwest. A fellow team from the Lone Star State is lurking, though, while No. 3 Xavier and No. 4 Indiana are in the mix.
- Houston: +145
- Texas: +350
- Xavier: +750
- Indiana: +1000
- Texas A&M: +1200
- Miami: +1400
- Iowa State: +1500
- Iowa: +2000
- Auburn: +2500
- Penn State: +2500
- Mississippi State: +4000
- Drake: +5000
- Kent State: +7000
- Pitt: +7500
- Kennesaw State: +10000
- Colgate: +25000
- Northern Kentucky: +25000
South Region odds
Alabama has +185 odds to make it out of the South Region. No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Baylor are next in the region and No. 6 Creighton jumped a couple spots past its seeding.
- Alabama: +185
- Arizona: +425
- Baylor: +525
- Creighton: +750
- Virginia: +950
- San Diego State: +1100
- West Virginia: +1400
- Maryland: +1600
- Utah State: +3000
- NC State: +4000
- Missouri: +4000
- College of Charleston: +6600
- UC Santa Barbara: +8000
- Furman: +10000
- Texas A&M-CC: +15000
- Southern Missouri State: +15000
West Region odds
Though Kansas is the region’s No. 1 seed and has higher national championship odds, UCLA is actually listed as the favorite to reach the Final Four out of the West Region. No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 4 UConn are also West contenders.
- UCLA: +300
- Kansas: +325
- Gonzaga: +425
- UConn: +500
- TCU: +900
- Saint Mary’s: +1100
- Arkansas: +1800
- Illinois: +2200
- Northwestern: +3300
- Boise State: +3300
- VCU: +5500
- Nevada: +7500
- Arizona State: +8000
- Iona: +10000
- Grand Canyon: +10000
- Howard: +20000
- UNC Asheville: +20000
East Region odds
Purdue is a +250 favorite to win the East Region, followed by No. 2 Marquette at +425 and No. 4 Tennessee at +500. A couple of blue blood programs in No. 5 Duke and No. 6 Kentucky are next before No. 3 Kansas State rounds out the top six.
- Purdue: +250
- Marquette: +425
- Tennessee: +500
- Duke: +800
- Kentucky: +900
- Kansas State: +1000
- Michigan State: +1300
- Memphis: +1600
- USC: +2000
- Florida Atlantic: +2200
- Providence: +2500
- Oral Roberts: +7500
- Louisiana: +8000
- Vermont: +10000
- Montana State: +20000
- Texas Southern: +20000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.