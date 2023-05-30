Who is favored to win 2023 NBA Finals? Odds for Nuggets-Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Storylines are in abundance for the 2023 NBA Finals.

In short, the Denver Nuggets are looking to win their first ever NBA championship in franchise history. Starting off the postseason as the West’s No. 1 seed, the Mile High franchise has breezed through the opposition – as champions do. They toppled the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves in five, eliminated the No. 4 Phoenix Suns in six and swept the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers.

But their opponent in the Finals is a bit unconventional.

The No. 8 Miami Heat just barely avoided blowing a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, and are now hunting to become the first ever eighth seed to win the NBA title.

However, only one team will pen glory to their story. Here’s who the betting odds say will get to do just that:

Who is favored to win the 2023 NBA Finals?

Ahead of Game 1, the Nuggets have the better odds to lift the title, which would be a franchise first, according to NBC’s betting partner, PointsBet.

Here are the series odds for each team:

Denver Nuggets: -400Miami Heat: +310

Who will win 2023 NBA Finals MVP?

The Nuggets are led by stars Nikola Jokic at center and Jamal Murray at point guard, while the Heat have been anchored by star forward Jimmy Butler and big man Bam Adebayo.

All four have the highest odds at winning 2023 NBA Finals MVP, so here’s how they stack up:

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: -325

Jimmy Butler, Heat: +325

Jamal Murray, Nuggets: +1200

Bam Adebayo, Heat: +5000

How many games will the 2023 NBA Finals go?

Nuggets in five? Heat in seven? Regardless of which team wins, here are the odds on how long the series could last:

Four games: +425

Five games: +210

Six games: +240

Seven games: +225

