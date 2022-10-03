Which Teams Have Qualified for the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs? Bracket, Format, More

2022 MLS Cup Playoffs key dates, bracket, format, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The race for the 2022 MLS Cup is heating up.

Teams from each conference are gradually punching their tickets for a spot in the looming postseason, with defending champions NYCFC already qualified.

LAFC has already won the Supporters Shield, an award given to the team that finishes with the best regular-season record, along with earning the top seed in the West. Out East, the Philadelphia Union (64 points) and CF Montréal (62 points) are neck-and-neck for the top spot with one matchday remaining.

Here’s everything to know about the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs:

When do the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs start?

The playoffs will start on Saturday, Oct. 15. The regular season ends on Sunday, Oct. 9.

When is the 2022 MLS Cup Final?

The final will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be three rounds – the first round, conference semifinals and conference finals – before the ultimate showdown.

How many teams make the MLS Cup Playoffs?

Seven teams from each conference qualify for the postseason, a total of 14, with the No. 1 seeds getting a first-round bye until the conference semifinals.

What is the full format of the MLS Cup Playoffs?

As aforementioned, the top-seeded teams receive a bye in the first round. The remaining six teams – No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5 – go at it.

In the conference semifinals, the No. 1 team will play the winner of the 4-5 matchup while the 2-7 winner will take on the 3-6 winner.

The winners from those matches form the field for the conference finals, and the victors of those games will meet in the 2022 MLS Cup Final.

Which teams are in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Here’s a conference-by-conference look at which teams have qualified for the postseason and which ones are in the hunt with one game to play:

Western Conference

No. 1 – LAFC (64 points)

No. 2 – Austin FC (55 points)

No. 3 – FC Dallas (50 points)

No. 4 – LA Galaxy (47 points)

No. 5 – Nashville FC (47 points)

No. 6 – Portland Timbers (46 points) – not yet qualified

No. 7 – Minnesota United (45 points) – not yet qualified

No. 8 – Real Salt Lake (44 points) – in the hunt

No. 9 – Vancouver Whitecaps (43 points) – in the hunt

Eastern Conference

No. 1 – Philadelphia Union (64 points)

No. 2 – CF Montréal (62 points)

No. 3 – NYCFC (52 points)

No. 4 – New York Red Bulls (50 points)

No. 5 – FC Cincinnati (46 points) – not yet qualified

No. 6 – Orlando City (45 points) – not yet qualified

No. 7 – Inter Miami (45 points) – not yet qualified

No. 8 – Columbus Crew (45 points) – in the hunt

No. 9 – Charlotte FC (41 points) – in the hunt