Where’s the Beef? San Diego State Football Adds Big Bodies With Early Signees

Coming off a successful season on the field, San Diego State Football is experiencing more success off the field with the start of the National Early Signing Period.

The Aztecs have received 11 player commitments in their recruiting Class of 2020.

A common theme with the new recruits is size. San Diego State added 3 offensive lineman that are over 6'5 and more than 287 pounds. The biggest new body headed to the Mesa is Aidan Finney, a 6'7, 287 lb lineman from Chico, CA. Joey Wright is a 6'6, 297 lb lineman from Reno, NV and Carlsbad High School's John Harrison is a 6'5, 290 lb tackle. Considering Aztecs coach Rocky Long loves to run the football, these big blockers could be a key part of the programs future.

Other early signees in the Class of 2020 are listed below.

Kobah Fuamatu OLB 6'1/200 Santa Ana, CA

Vai Kaho ILB 6'0/209 Reno, NV

Dezjhon Malone CB 6'2/180 Fresno, CA

Cassius Savage CB 6'1/172 Anaheim, CA

Jay Rudolph TE 6'3/215 Scottsdale, AZ

Brody Hughes S 6'1/180 Temecula, CA

Jelani Whitmore CB 6'0/170 Rialto, CA

Dallas Branch, CB 5'11/170 Long Beach, CA

San Diego State also formally acknowledged that former USC quarterback Jack Sears has transferred to SDSU. Sears, who succeeded Sam Darnold as QB at San Clemente High School, will have two years of eligibility with the Aztecs. Sears saw limited game action at USC and just couldn't break through the Trojans stable of talented quarterbacks.

San Diego State football could add more commits as the recruiting process plays out in the coming days, weeks and months.