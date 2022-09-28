Where NFL Fans Can Buy 2022 NFL Salute to Service Apparel

Where to buy Bears 2022 NFL Salute to Service apparel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The National Football League has released its annual line of military-inspired team apparel for 2022. The released collection is a mission to support military service members.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The collection that was made by Nike and New Era, features a military-inspired color scheme. It also incorporates an American flag and Salute to Service ribbon appliqué. All of the profits that are received from the collection will go toward the NFL Foundation, which benefits the league’s military nonprofit partners, such as the Wounded Warrior Project and TAPS.

“Salute to Service is a year-round effort to Honor, Empower and Connect our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families,” according to the NFL.

"It is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support the military community in the United States and across the world. The NFL extends its appreciation for our military community through special moments of recognition at games and events and visits to military bases both domestically and internationally throughout the year. Since 2011, more than $58 million has been raised for the league’s military nonprofit partners.”

Here's all you need to know on the military-inspired apparel:

Where can I purchase the collection?

The collection is available on Fanatics.com and the NFL shop.

What items are featured in the collection?

The military-inspired collection will include hoodies, t-shirts, hats and more in sizes for men, women and youth.

How much do the items in the collection cost?

The cost for the items that are featured in the military collection will vary on the type of item, beginning at $13.99. The most expensive item in the collection is an autographed Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady Fanatics Authentic Wilson Salute To Service Duke Pro Football that is going for a whopping $2,199.00.