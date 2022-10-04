What's the Total Distance of Aaron Judge's 62 Home Runs?

What's the total distance of Aaron Judge's 61 home runs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's a new American League home run king.

Aaron Judge surpassed Roger Maris' single-season AL and New York Yankees records on Tuesday with his 62nd home run of the 2022 campaign. He also gained sole possession of seventh on the all-time single-season homer list.

On just the third pitch of the night, Judge hit a leadoff homer to left field off of Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco. The ball traveled 391 feet at the Globe Life Field, where it landed in the glove of a fan in the first row.

62! Aaron Judge is the new AL home run king. (🎥 @mlb) pic.twitter.com/AJOlrWwWHG — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 5, 2022

So where does the historic home run stack up against Judge's longest and hardest-hit dingers in 2022?

What's the hardest home run Aaron Judge has hit in 2022?

Believe it or not, Judge's 62nd homer is way down the list of his hardest-hit dingers this season. According to Baseball Savant, just two home runs from the Yankees slugger had a lower exit velocity than the 100.2-mph 62nd homer.

Judge's hardest-hit homer was actually his record-tying 61st. The 394-foot shot against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre had an exit velocity of 117.4 mph, which topped the 115.9-mph homer he hit against the New York Mets on Aug. 23.

The 61st homer wasn't Judge's hardest-hit ball of 2022 overall, though. Back on June 23 against the Houston Astros, Judge hit a sharp grounder with an exit velocity of 118.4 right at Jose Altuve for a groundout. That's right, Judge's hardest-hit ball of the season resulted in a groundout.

What's the longest home run Aaron Judge has hit in 2022?

While Judge's 61st home run was his hardest, it was far from his longest. The four-time All-Star's longest homer came against the Baltimore Orioles on July 22 when he hit a 465-foot missile to left-center field at Camden Yards.

Aaron Judge LAUNCHES one 465 feet!



2nd of the night, 36th of the year!pic.twitter.com/c89IjBiqor — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 23, 2022

That was one of six home runs from Judge this season that had a distance of 450 feet or greater.

Twenty-one of Judge's 62 home runs traveled less than 400 feet, including Nos. 61 and 62. The 62nd homer was his 48th-longest of the year.

What's the average distance of Aaron Judge's home runs in 2022?

Judge's homers have been hit an average distance of roughly 411.6 feet.

What's the total distance of Aaron Judge's home runs in 2022?

Judge's 62 homers have traveled a total distance of 25,520 feet, or 4.83 miles. For some context, the Empire State Building measures 1,454 feet tall, including the spire and antenna. So Judge's total home run distance is the equivalent of more than 17 Empire State Buildings.

Aaron Judge, AL MVP and Triple Crown contender, is chasing home run history. Here are 5 things to know about Judge’s historic 2022 season.