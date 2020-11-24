What Will Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Do Next?

Is there anything that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. can't do?

The 21 year old phenom can do everything baseball wise on the field, and he can slam dunk a basketball too!

A video posted to social media by Hector Gomez shows Tatis Jr. slam dunking a basketball, and it's not just an average dunk. Tatis Jr. bounces the ball, cradles it in with one hand, before slamming it through the rim.

Slam Diego continues into the offseason for @tatis_jr. 👀

Of course, Tatis Jr. and his grand-slams were a big part of the Padres earning the nickname "Slam Diego" this past Major League Baseball season, so his slam dunk video is the perfect marriage for going viral.

The slam dunk video comes just a few days after Tatis Jr. posted a video of himself snorkeling, seemingly meditating under water and diving in the ocean on his Instagram feed.

Already a star MLB player, leading the Padres to their first playoff appearance since 2006, taking the lead in changing some "old-school" outdated baseball traditions, and having finished 4th in the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player voting, it's clear that Tatis Jr. is a force in the sport. Now, thanks to his social media videos, Tatis Jr. is forcing people to see his athletic excellence extends beyond the baseball field.

What will Ferdando Tatis Jr. do next? Stay tuned to social media to find out.