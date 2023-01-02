What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic.

The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and takes place outdoors in the brisk, chilly weather. It serves as a regular season game and is usually on or around New Year’s Day. The game is typically played in either a football or baseball stadium in a location that houses a resident NHL team.

Let’s take a look at some minor details about this year’s Winter Classic, as well as the location of future host sites:

When is the 2023 NHL Winter Classic?

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic is slated for Monday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. ET.

Usually, the game takes place on New Year’s Day, however since Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the game will be pushed ahead one day.

Where is the 2023 NHL Winter Classic?

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic will take place in Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., home of the Boston Red Sox.

Who is playing in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic?

The Winter Classic will feature a battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins.

This is Boston’s third time hosting the Winter Classic and the fourth appearance for the Bruins. The Penguins played in the 2008 inaugural Winter Classic and this will be their third appearance.

Where is the host site of the 2024 NHL Winter Classic?

These are the stadiums currently being considered to host the 2024 event:

Front-runners

Guaranteed Rate Field – Chicago, Ill. (Possible matchup: Blackhawks vs. Avalanche)

Lumen Field – Seattle, Wash. (Possible matchup: Kraken vs. Canucks)

Possibly in the mix

Rice-Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City, Utah (Possible matchup: Avalanche vs. Sharks)

Comerica Park-Detroit – Detroit, Mich. (Possible matchup: Red Wings vs. Senators)

Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, N.J. (Possible matchup: Rangers vs. Bruins)

Unlikely but possible

Beaver Stadium – State College, Penn. (Possible matchup: Penguins vs. Flyers)

PNC Park – Pittsburgh, Penn. (Possible matchup: Penguins vs. Devils)

Sun Devil Stadium – Tempe, Ariz. (Possible matchup: Coyotes vs. Golden Knights)

Where is the host site of the 2025 NHL Winter Classic?

These are the stadiums currently being considered to host the 2025 event:

Front-runners

Wrigley Field – Chicago, Ill. (Possible matchup: Blackhawks vs. Blues)

Ohio Stadium – Columbus, Ohio (Possible matchup: Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings)

Possibly in the mix

Angel Stadium – Anaheim, Calif. (Possible matchup: Ducks vs. Kings)

Spartan Stadium – East Lansing, Mich. (Possible matchup: Red Wings vs. Rangers)

Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, N.J. (Possible matchup: Rangers vs. Bruins)

Unlikely but possible