‘Welcome to Slam Diego' Padres Make History With Grand Slam in Fourth Straight Game

The Padres did it again.

Four grand slams, and a piece of history.

Eric Hosmer cleared the bags in the fifth inning, lifting a 1-1 sinker just over the fence in right field. Hosmer's homer made the Padres the first team in Major League Baseball to hit grand slams in four consecutive games.

"Welcome to Slam Diego," Fox Sports San Diego play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo said after Hosmer's blast cleared the fence.

THEY HAVE DONE IT!!!!!!!!!!!



To set up the big swing Austin Hedges singled, Fernando Tatis Jr. battled from an 0-2 count to deliver a base knock to left, and Manny Machado walked on four pitches.

San Diego's historic run started Monday night, with Fernando Tatis Jr.'s controversial grand slam in their 14-4 blowout of the Rangers.

The overnight drama quieted Tuesday afternoon, but the grand slam discussion continued when Wil Myers opened their second straight win over Texas with a four-run bomb.

The most timely installment of San Diego's slam fest came Wednesday night in the tenth inning against Texas. With the Padres trailing 3-2, Manny Machado belted a walk off shot to beat the Rangers and continue the streak.