Wave to retire Alex Morgan's No. 13 Jersey in September

Morgan was one of the club's first players and remains their top goal scorer.

Last September, Alex Morgan hung up her No. 13 Wave jersey for good. This September, the club will do the same.

On Tuesday morning, the Wave announced plans to retire the soccer icon's jersey. The jersey retirement will take place on Sunday, September 7th, at their home game against Houston - 364 days after Morgan's farewell match.

The two-time World Cup winner and 2012 Olympic gold medalist was one of the franchise's first players, immediately becoming the face of the expansion club in 2022. Morgan played most of the Wave's first three seasons and remains their all-time leading scorer. She scored 16 of her 23 goals during her 2022 Golden Boot campaign.

Morgan helped the Wave set a handful of attendance records. They were also the first expansion team to reach the postseason and advanced to the NWSL semifinals in their first two seasons. In 2023, they won the NWSL Shield as owners of the best regular season record.

Earlier this year, she stepped into a new role with the franchise as a minority investor.