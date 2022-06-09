Wave Robbed of First Half Goal, Score Late for Draw Against Thorns

The Wave were rewarded for the relentless pressure they put on Portland Wednesday with a draw and a point. They should've had the win.

In the 31st minute Sofia Jacobsson had her shot tipped by Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby. It bounced off the far post and crossed the goal line before Bixby pushed it back into play. While Wave players celebrated officials had the teams play on and the score remained 1-0 in favor of Portland.

"First of all from every angle it's a goal," Wave head coach Casey Stoney said after the match. "I think we need to have another look at that. But I make mistakes, they make mistakes. Can't rely on calls like that to win the game."

For the second time in a week the Wave found themselves trailing late into the second half. On Sunday Alex Morgan scored in the 90th minute to draw even with Kansas City at 2-2. Tonight they had nothing to show for their persistent attack until the 81st minute.

Following one of their eight corners of the night, Taylor Kornieck took a ball that pinballed around the box and lofted it past Bixby for the Wave's first goal.

Seven minutes later Christen Westphal delivered a ball towards Kornieck, that the 6-foot-1-inch midfielder redirected into the back of the net to even the score.

Stoney's team was due for a breakthrough. They had a 21-9 edge in shots including five on goal. They possessed the ball for over 60 percent of the match and totaled 31 crosses.

The 2-2 tie gives the Wave 14 points and a two-point edge on Houston and Chicago for first place in the NWSL standings. They host OL Reign Sunday.