Wave Forward Alex Morgan Scores Twice for USWNT in 3-0 Win Over Haiti

Alex Morgan is taking a break from playing for the San Diego Wave, but she hasn't taken a break from scoring goals.

Morgan found the net twice in the first half of the United States' 3-0 CONCACAF win over Haiti. She now has 21 goals in 21 qualifiers, with tallies in her last five.

The first half of her brace came on a slick side foot redirection off a feed from Mallory Pugh. Morgan's back was facing the goal when she - while airborne - sent the ball towards the near post.

Just seven minutes later Kelly O'Hara connected with Morgan, who rose up for a header that she placed perfectly beyond Haiti's keeper and under the crossbar.

Morgan now has 117 goals in 193 games with the United States national team.

She is currently away from the Wave for World Cup and Olympic qualifying. Morgan is the NWSL's leading scorer with 11 goals.

The United States takes on Jamaica Thursday.