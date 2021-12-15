Wave FC Officially on Display, With Big Names and Lofty Goals

Over the last six months San Diego's National Women's Soccer League club picked a president and head coach, announced their name and signed a bunch of players. But something was missing - until Wednesday.

Wave FC unveiled its crest and colors in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Scripps Seaside Forum.



Here it is, the first look at the @sandiegowavefc crest and colors.



"We wanted a crest everybody could relate to," team President Jill Ellis said. "Living in San Diego it's around you 24/7."

The club logo is one of the final major pieces in place ahead of the team's debut in March of 2022. Over the last month they added significant pieces to their roster, beginning with United States Women's National Team defender Abby Dahlkemper. The 28-year-old won a World Cup in 2019 and previously played for Houston.

On Monday they made their most significant acquisition, landing two-time World Cup champion Alex Morgan in a trade with Orlando. Morgan has 115 international goals to her name, as well as an Olympic gold medal and an NWSL title. She is not only one of the most accomplished players in the sport, she is a superstar that draws instant interest to the first year organization.

"You're getting a legend in the game to come to your home community," Ellis said. "Kids have posters of her and now they'll be able to see her up close and personal."

"She scores goals," Wave FC head coach Stoney said. "She has scored goals at the very highest level. She's an unbelievable competitor, she's a world class center forward. That's all I care about."

While Ellis is the boss, Stoney will call the shots on the field. Stoney played for England's national team and coached in her home country - most recently for Manchester United. She leads a team that is serious about its ambitions.

"I feel really good about where we're at. I feel really good about the recruitment that we've done so far," Stoney said. "We want to push the league, we want to push the standards. We want to make sure that San Diego has a successful team."

Morgan doesn't think it will take long for her new squad to compete at a high level.

"I think the team that the Wave has put together already is a contender for a championship next year," Morgan said.

The Wave currently have nine players and can add up to nine more in Thursday's expansion draft. They also have the No. 1 pick in Saturday's college draft.

San Diego will begin the 2022 season at Torero Stadium in March. San Diego State Athletic Director J.D. Wicker announced at Wednesday's even that Snapdragon Stadium will serve as the club's permanent home after it opens in September.