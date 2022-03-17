Watch Tyger Campbell Hit Big 3-Pointer in UCLA's Win Over Akron

No. 4 UCLA trailed for most of Thursday’s first round contest against No. 13 Akron in Portland, Ore., but it led when it mattered most thanks to Tyger Campbell.

The Bruins earned a 57-53 win to move onto the second round. The team trailed by as much as eight in the second half before Campbell took over.

With UCLA trailing 51-47, the junior guard went on an 8-0 run by himself to give his team the lead. He hit a 3-pointer, then a go-ahead jumper and then another 3 from way downtown.

Tyger Campbell hit this from Lake Oswego! Deep 3! pic.twitter.com/oHRRd8EvtS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

Akron had a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the final seconds, but Ali Ali missed a layup, allowing Johnny Juzang to ice the game for UCLA from the free throw line.

For the game, Campbell had 16 points and five assists.

UCLA advances to face No. 5 St. Mary’s in the second round on Saturday. The Gaels cruised past No. 12 Indiana by a score of 82-53 earlier on Thursday.