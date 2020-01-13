WATCH: “The Ball’s in Your Court”

Every Sunday night at midnight NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson are bringing you a brand new sports program, "SportsWrap OT." In addition to in-depth interviews and feature stories there's a new segment called "The Ball's in Your Court."

It's a fast-paced, debate-style program where San Diego sports experts talk about the big topics of the week but with a twist. One person gets to pick which side of the debate to argue and the other person HAS to make a case for the other side, even if that individual doesn't agree with it.

It's fun and informative. Watch the debut now!