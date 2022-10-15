College Football

Watch: Tennessee Fans Take Goalpost, Throw It Into River After Win Vs. Alabama

The Vols defeated the Crimson Tide on Saturday for the first time since 2006

By Eric Mullin

Neyland Stadium is going to need a new goalpost.

After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Vols fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.

A large group of Tennessee fans tore down the goalpost that kicker Chase McGrath hit the game-winning 40-yard field goal through. The goalpost was then carried off the field and out of the stadium by Vols fans.

The fans didn't maintain possession of the goalpost for long, though.

Less than two hours after the Vols' win, they brought it to the Tennessee River and threw it into the water.

Just the start of what's sure to be a wild night in Knoxville.

