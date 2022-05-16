Steve Aoki

Watch: Steve Aoki Throws One of the Worst First Pitches Ever at Red Sox-Astros

Aoki airmailed his first pitch by a ridiculous amount

By Eric Mullin

There are bad first pitches.

And then there's what Steve Aoki did at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The famous DJ and music producer tossed out the ceremonial first pitch before Red Sox-Astros and delivered one of the worst first pitches you'll ever see at an MLB game.

Despite lining up behind the rubber, Aoki still airmailed it by a ridiculous amount. Next time, he should probably throw it from shallow center.

The big question is whether Aoki's first pitch was worse than 50 Cent's at a 2014 Mets game that missed extremely wide-left.

It's a close call.

