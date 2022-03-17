Watch No. 15 Saint Peter's Pull Off Major Upset Against No. 2 Kentucky

Watch Saint Peter’s pull off major upset against Kentucky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

St. Patrick’s Day belongs to Saint Peter’s.

The MAAC champions pulled off an NCAA Tournament shocker against Kentucky in Buffalo on Thursday, winning 85-79 in overtime.

THE PEACOCKS HAVE DONE IT 🤯



15-SEED SAINT PETER'S TAKES DOWN 2-SEED KENTUCKY pic.twitter.com/tqS07tJD4O — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

The Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to ever upset a No. 2 seed. It’s the second straight year a No. 15 seed advanced, with Oral Roberts beating Ohio State in the 2021 tournament.

The victory is also Saint Peter’s first ever in the NCAA Tournament. The team had previously reached the big dance in 1991, 1995 and 2011 but lost in the first round each time.

Saint Peter’s trailed 72-66 with just over four minutes left in regulation before going on a 7-0 run to take the lead. Kentucky’s Kellan Grady drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 49 seconds left before Saint Peter’s Doug Edert got a game-tying shot to fall with 24 seconds left.



The tables turned in overtime. The Peacocks held an 81-76 lead with 32 seconds on the clock, but Kentucky’s TyTy Washington cut the team’s deficit to two with a 3-pointer nine seconds later. The Peacocks got clutch free throws from Edert and Matthew Lee to cement the win.

Saint Peter’s advances to play the winner of No. 7 Murray State against No. 10 San Francisco.

Kentucky, meanwhile, lost a first round game for the first time since 2008 and only the third time in program history.