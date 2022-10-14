WATCH: Nestor Cortes Escapes Jam, Throws Out Runner While Seated

The MLB postseason brings out the best in everyone.

In Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, pitcher Nestor Cortes showed just that.

Cleveland loaded the bases against Cortes in the fourth inning, but the 27-year-old starter escaped after a brilliant play.

Myles Straw hit a chopper up the middle, which Cortes somehow got his glove on before falling to the ground. From there, he threw a one-hopper to first base to retire the speedy outfielder.

With the Yankees leading 2-1 at the time, it was a critical play to maintain the lead. If that ball had gotten past Cortes, or if he threw it away, it's possible that could've two runs scored.