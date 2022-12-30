College Football

Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley Get Mayo Bath for Winning Duke's Mayo Bowl

Locksley's Terrapins defeated NC State 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley get mayo bath after beating NC State originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl comes with an odd -- and messy -- celebration.

After Maryland defeated No. 25 NC State 16-12 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley didn't get the typical Gatorade or water bath for the bowl game victory.

Rather, he was doused in ... mayonnaise.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After removing his big hat, Locksley got hit with even more mayo.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB

OnFriar Podcast: Good Bye 2022, Hello 2023! What to Expect From the Padres In the New Year

Holiday Bowl

Holiday… Celebrate! San Diego Holiday Bowl Returns With Oregon Rallying Past North Carolina

Locksley isn't the first coach to be on the receiving end of a mayo bath. Last year, South Carolina's Shane Beamer agreed to the same treatment after beating North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

In their fourth season under Locksley, the Terrapins reached the eight-win mark (8-5) for the first time since 2010. They also won consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2002-03.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

College Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us