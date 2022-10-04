Aaron Judge

Watch Fans Give Yankees' Aaron Judge Standing Ovation After Being Pulled Early

Judge hit home run No. 62 on the season and fans applauded his historic moment

By Sanjesh Singh

Scroll down to watch video

Watch fans give Yankees’ Judge standing ovation after being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All rose for Aaron Judge.

Moments after hitting his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Judge early to a standing ovation from the crowd at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Judge was pulled in the bottom of the second inning, and he also received a huge ovation from fans while rounding the bases after launching the homer. Oswaldo Cabrera, a 23-year-old utility player, took over for Judge in right field.

Off the field, social media users congratulated Judge for his accomplishment, which included U.S. President Joe Biden.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres 9 hours ago

Who Will the Padres Face in the National League Wildcard Series?

Padres Oct 3

On Friar: Champagne Showers – What a Postseason Return Means for These Padres

The Yankees have one more regular-season game, also against the Rangers, before they get set to compete in the 2022 MLB playoffs. 

Game 1 for New York is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 11, but a specific opponent is still to be determined.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron JudgeMLBNew York Yankees
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us