WATCH: ESPYs Honors Brittney Griner With Tribute

The WNBA was recognized at the 2022 ESPYs as the Sports Humanitarian League of the Year for fighting against injustice. Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith were on stage for the award as Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry led a monologue to honor Brittney Griner.

Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Steph Curry all took a moment to honour Brittney Griner.@ESPYs pic.twitter.com/BoRSzJbN8c — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 21, 2022

“It’s been 153 nights now that [Griner] has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home,” Diggins-Smith, Griner’s teammate with the Phoenix Mercury, said in the monologue. “...all throughout that time, we’ve kept her in our thoughts and in our hearts, even though we know that ain’t enough to bring her home, y’all.”

Griner was arrested in Russia on Feb. 17 for possession of cannabis, and is facing up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

On July 15, Griner’s lawyers presented documents in court that included a doctor’s letter that recommended she take medical cannabis to treat chronic pain.

“We cannot stop fighting for her, we cannot stop believing for her and we will not stop hoping for the day when we can welcome her home safely,” Curry said.

The next hearing in Griner’s case is slated for Tuesday, July 26.