michael irvin

Watch: Domonique Foxworth Gives Hilarious Michael Irvin Impression

“Being Domonique Foxworth ain’t no fun, but being Michael Irvin is a damn good time,” Foxworth said

By Max Molski

Scroll down to watch the video

Domonique Foxworth never got to line up against Michael Irvin on an NFL field, but he sure can do an impressive impression of the Hall of Famer.

During “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, Foxworth decided to impersonate Irvin, sending his fellow ESPN analysts into hysterics.

Watch the clip below: 

Irvin, who works for NFL Network and is a frequent guest on ESPN’s “First Take,” has built up quite the media career thanks to his boisterous personality.

Foxworth continued the act when discussing Irvin’s Dallas Cowboys:

If the Cowboys can pull off an upset over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Foxworth might need to break out the Irvin impression again.

