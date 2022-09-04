Watch: Corentin Moutet Busts Out Pushups During US Open Fourth Round

Sometimes, when nothing is working in your favor, it’s best to laugh about it.

France’s Corentin Moutet did just that when he was down 6-1 to the No. 5 seed Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open fourth round on Sunday.

After the world No. 128 lost a point up 40-30 in the first game of the second set to hold serve, he got down on the court and started crushing a bunch of pushups.

admin preparing for each day of the #USOpen 👇 pic.twitter.com/0NUyRZ4vjJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2022

Recently, the New York crowd enjoyed Australia’s Nick Kyrgios breaking out an Elvis-esque celebration after winning a point in his third round against American J.J. Wolf.

Moutet, who lost in the final round of qualifying to Yibing Wu, was entered into the main draw as a lucky loser. He went on to make the most of his entrance, winning three consecutive matches.

The winner of Moutet and Ruud will face the winner of Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals.