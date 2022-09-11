WATCH: Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Nails Extra Point After Harrison Butker Injury

WATCH: Chiefs safety Justin Reid nails extra point originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Justin Reid's versatility has been on full display in his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid, a safety, started in the secondary against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 after he was signed to replace Tyrann Mathieu this offseason.

But after kicker Harrison Butker suffered a left ankle injury, Reid was called on to kick an extra point. He did just that, easily making the 33-yard PAT.

The 25-year-old Stanford alum missed his second extra point attempt.

Reid's leg strength has been on display all summer since he arrived in Kansas City. He made an extra point in the Chiefs' preseason game against the Bears, and he showed off a 65-yard kick from training camp on Twitter.

The Chiefs probably never expected Reid to kick in a regular season game, but it's always good to have options if your kicker goes down.