WATCH: Chargers Win After Double-Fumble, Cameron Dicker Field Goal

All hail the Bolts!

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) battled the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday for their Week 9 matchup, and the game landed in the Chargers’ favor thanks to a double-fumble and Dicker the Kicker.

With only 40 seconds to go, the Chargers lost the ball on a fumble, which was picked up by the Falcons, then dropped again, then re-retrieved by the Chargers.

Confused? Check out the chaotic play below:

The Bolts kept the ball and Cameron Dicker kicked the game-winning, 37-yard field goal as time expired, clinching a 20-17 win over Atlanta.

Dicker, a 22-year-old kicker, booted the field goal that clinched the Chargers’ fifth win of the season in his debut with the team.

Dicker has played in two games this season, including Week 5 with the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 9 with Los Angeles. In both matchups, Dicker hit a game-winning field goal.

The Chargers will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Week 10 for Sunday Night Football.