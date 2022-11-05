WATCH: Astros Manager Dusty Baker Does Beer Luge After World Series Win

WATCH: Dusty Baker does beer luge after Astros' World Series win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The party is on in Houston.

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night to capture the franchise's second championship.

And the best moment from the early celebration scenes at Minute Maid Park has to be 73-year-old Astros manager Dusty Baker doing a beer luge in the locker room.

Here is 73-year-old @astros Manager Dusty Baker doing a beer luge after winning the World Series. You're welcome 🍻@FlippinBatsPod pic.twitter.com/rluLzqtae4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 6, 2022

A very well-deserved victory beer for Baker.

The three-time Manager of the Year winner had held the record for most victories by a skipper without a World Series title at 2,093. But in his 25th season, 12th postseason appearance and third World Series appearance, Baker finally claimed that elusive first championship.

By doing so, Baker became the oldest manager/head coach to win a title across the four major professional sports at 73 years and 143 days old.

He doesn't appear ready to let that age hold him back from really enjoying this great triumph, either.