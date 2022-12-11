Watch A.J. Griffin make insane buzzer-beater to lift Hawks over Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Down by one, 0.5 seconds remaining, an in-bounds pass caught in mid-air by a player with his back to the basket...

No problem!

The Atlanta Hawks' A.J. Griffin was in that very predicament on Sunday and still managed to hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer for a 123-122 win in overtime over the Chicago Bulls.

AJ GRIFFIN AT THE BUZZER IN OVERTIME FOR THE WIN



AGAIN pic.twitter.com/zDy02jm2yL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 12, 2022

VIEW FROM THE COURT



AJ IS HIM pic.twitter.com/jUCHWGy2sj — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 12, 2022

After an Atlanta timeout, Jalen Johnson lofted an in-bounds pass to Griffin, who jumped to catch the ball in the paint and hit a contested turnaround as time expired to give the Hawks the victory.

The bucket completed a wild back-and-forth affair that featured three lead changes in the final second.

Trae Young put the Hawks in front after draining a step-back jumper with one second remaining to give Atlanta a 121-119 lead.

Out of a timeout, DeMar DeRozan was then fouled by Bogdan Bogdanovic on a turnaround three-point attempt with 0.5 seconds remaining. He hit all three free throws to give Chicago a 122-121 advantage.

Bogdan fouled DeMar DeRozan behind the arc with 1 second on the clock in OT. Deebo iced all 3 free throws! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vDBrMsgflf — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 12, 2022

That set the stage for Griffin, whose game-winning inbounds alley-oop could go down as the league's most memorable buzzer-beater of the season.