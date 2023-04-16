NBA

Warriors Stand by E-40 in Wake of Golden 1 Center Game 1 Incident

E-40 was ejected from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento during Saturday's playoff game

By Monte Poole

SACRAMENTO – The Warriors are standing with E-40, surely because he has never failed to stand with them.

The platinum-selling East Bay rapper was ejected from Game 1 of the Warriors-Kings Western Conference playoff series Saturday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Golden 1 Center security escorted E-40, given name Earl Stevens, from his seat near the Golden State bench in the fourth quarter. It was reported that some nearby fans complained, but as of Sunday afternoon, there was no explicit reason for G1C security’s decision to escort him out of the building.

The Warriors made it clear they’re with E-40.

“It’s unfortunate,” Klay Thompson said. “I love 40. He’s been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench.

“In my time knowing him, he’s always been respectful. He’s always been considerate of those around him. So, it’s very weird to see and I hope it’s resolved.”

Gary Payton II said he didn’t see the commotion but felt the energy and around the arena might have been a factor.

“I haven’t talked to him, but I got word that he was fine,” said Payton, who described E-40 as “like an uncle” to him. “It’s a little weird. I guess it’s just the playoff intensity, playoff atmosphere. Fans are going to be fans. I didn’t expect it, but you never know.”

In a statement on Sunday to Shams Charania of The Athletic, E-40 alleged racial bias, saying “security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed” he was at fault.

The Kings say they are investigating the incident.

