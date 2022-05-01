Warriors' Draymond Green Ejected for Questionable Flagrant 2 Vs. Grizzlies

Draymond ejected from Game 1 for questionable Flagrant 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The first-half of Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was a whistle-fest, and Draymond Green was a casualty in the chaos.
Late in the first half of the opening game of the Western Conference semifinal matchup, Green was whistled for a foul on Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke and the Warriors' forward got a hold of Clarke's jersey, dragging him to the ground.
The referees reviewed the play for a possible Flagrant foul, and after consulting with the replay review center, lead official Kane Fitzgerald assessed a Flagrant 2 foul to Green, meaning the four-time All-Star had been ejected from the game.
Grizzlies fans in FedExForum were chanting "Throw him out" and they got their wish.
When Green was informed of the decision, he ran around the court trying to hype up his Warriors teammates and playfully taunting the fans in the building.
It was a controversial call and possibly alters the trajectory of Game 1 in Memphis.
NBA players were watching what occurred and had great reactions to Green's ejection.
Green finished the game with six points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and was a plus-2. He also had five turnovers. The Warriors trailed 61-55 at halftime.