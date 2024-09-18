Wacky game between Padres and Astros as Jose Altuve takes off his shoe to protest a call.

Baseball fans have heard of "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.

But have you heard of "Shoeless" Jose Altuve?

In the 9th inning of the Padres Astros game, Altuve appeared to foul a ball off his left foot. However, umpires ruled the ball never hit his foot and Altuve was subsequently thrown at at first base.

Altuve couldn't believe the call, so he removed his shoe and sock and was suddenly barefoot at home plate, showing the umpire what he claimed was the ball mark on the skin on top of his left foot. Altuve was ejected for his actions, but it made for a unique and wild scene in what was pretty much a crazy game.

https://twitter.com/TalkingFriars/status/1836259795596407292

The Padres and Astros each had costly wild pitches, great defensive plays, clutch hits and plenty of frustration with the umpires. There was also a lot of booing directed at a Houston player in what was a spirited Petco Park crowd.

When Josh Hader pitched for the Padres last season he refused to enter games in which he was required to get more than 3 outs. Tuesday night, Hader, now an Astro, came out of the bullpen with 2 outs in the 8th inning to protect a 1-run lead. Padre fans let Hader hear it with a chorus of sustained boos. Hader's first pitch was a wild pitch that allowed Fernando Tatis Jr. to score the tying run.

In the 10th inning, after Houston scored to take a 4-3 lead, the umpires ruled that Jurickson Profar was hit by a pitch. Replays seemed to show the ball missed Profar, Profar appeared to be upset that he wouldn't have the chance to bat and the Astros bench couldn't believe the call. The hit-by-pitch, loaded the bases with 2 outs and brought Manny Machado to bat. Machado hit what initially appeared to be a walk-off 2 run single up the middle, but Astros 2nd baseman Grae Kessinger made a dandy backhanded stop on is knees, then threw to second base for the final out of the game.

https://twitter.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/1836269021496299881

As the umpires walked off the field, there was plenty of chirping and chatter directed at them by both teams.

With the loss, the Padres remained 3.5 games behind the National League West leading Dodgers and 2.5 games in front of the Diamondbacks in the NL Wildcard race.