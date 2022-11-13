Vikings seal win over Bills after chaotic finish to regulation, overtime originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Week 10 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills was one for the ages.

Minnesota clinched a 33-30 victory after an extremely intense last 45 seconds of regulation and overtime period, where Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen’s pass to the endzone on the game’s final play.

The Vikings overcame a double-digit fourth quarter deficit and took control of the field at the tail end of the matchup.

With less than a minute left in the fourth quarter and Minnesota trailing 27-23, Kirk Cousins was stopped short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak.

Cousins is stopped SHORT of the goal line 😱



📺: #MINvsBUF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/uRjde5F169 pic.twitter.com/qHzHxDQKAw — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

But on the next play, Minnesota scored a touchdown off a fumbled snap in the endzone by Allen.

The Bills scored a field goal within the last few seconds to tie the game at 30 and push the battle into overtime, marching down the field in the final 40 seconds.

In overtime, Cousins threw an incredible 24-yard pass to Justin Jefferson for a first down, but he was sacked by Ed Oliver on third-and-goal. The Vikings took the lead after a 33-yard field attempt, making the score 33-30.

Allen got the ball back and promptly drove down the field to the Vikings’ 20-yard line. He tried to win the game on a throw to Dawson Knox in the endzone, but Duke Shelley deflected it to keep the Vikings alive. Peterson then sealed the game with an interception on Allen’s pass to the endzone.

The Bills dropped to 6-3 after the home loss, while the Vikings improved to 8-1.