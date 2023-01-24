Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka Sports PSG Kit After QF Win at Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka wore a Paris Saint-Germain F.C. kit after her quarterfinal win in support of striker Kylian Mbappé

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Victoria Azarenka had a unique way to celebrate her fifth win at the 2023 Australian Open after defeating No. 3 American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Russian rocked a Paris Saint-Germain F.C. kit on court, supporting star striker Kylian Mbappé, who made history by scoring five goals against Pays de Casse in the French Cup on Monday.

"5-5 for Mbappé is pretty remarkable," Azarenka said after her quarterfinal win.

She was then asked which performance she was more impressed with, hers or PSG's 7-0 win.

"They didn't play that great of a team, so I'll take mine," she responded.

Azarenka has proven to be an avid soccer fan. The former world No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion attended the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and said she was able to fulfill a "life[long] dream" getting to watch Argentina star Lionel Messi lead La Albiceleste in his team's first group stage match against Saudi Arabia in November.

The 24-year-old Mbappé's five goals on Monday set a new record as he became the first player in club history to score that many goals in a match.

As for Azarenka, she returns to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time in a decade and will face Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on Thursday.

