Fangio reportedly signed contract to help Eagles prepare for Super Bowl

As the Eagles have prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs the last couple weeks, they’ve had a little help.

Longtime NFL defensive coach Vic Fangio signed a two-week contract to help the coaching staff leading up to Super Bowl LVII, ESPN and NFL Network reported.

According to the reports, the 64-year-old actually spent his time helping the Eagles’ offensive coaching staff prepare to face Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense in the Super Bowl. The Eagles like to have that opposing viewpoint in the room.

After the Super Bowl is over, Fangio’s contract with the Eagles is up and he’s set to join the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator.

Fangio has a ton of ties to this Eagles coaching staff and there are many Fangio staples in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. Fangio even spent time this summer at training camp with the Eagles.

Longtime NFL defensive coach and former NFL head coach Vic Fangio is here at practice today. pic.twitter.com/O921A6xECF — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) July 29, 2022

Fangio is a Dunmore, Pennsylvania, native and began his coaching career there in the late 70s. He began his NFL career with the Saints in 1986 and has had a storied career in the league.

