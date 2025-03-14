Vedder Cup becomes official in 2025 when Padres face Mariners

The winner of the annual series between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will now win the Vedder Cup, which, starting this year, will feature a trophy designed by Pearl Jam's lead singer, Eddie Vedder.

This award is part of a charity drive benefiting the Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership, an organization co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder. The charity is dedicated to funding research to discover treatments and cures for epidermolysis bullosa, a condition that causes blistering of the skin.

The event was informally begun by fans of the two teams who noted that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer had grown up in San Diego before moving north to Washington State and helping to nurture the growth of the famed grunge scene in Seattle.

The Padres and Mariners play two series against each other every season. This year, they meet May 16-18 at Seattle and Aug. 25-27 at San Diego.